Studio Technologies Ships GPI, GPO Interfaces

Skokie, IL (November 4, 2025)—Studio Technologies is shipping its new Model 394 GPI and Model 395 GPO Interfaces first previewed at IBC 2025. The companion Ethernet-based general-purpose input (GPI) and output (GPO) units are intended for broadcast, live-event, and production applications.

The Model 394 supports two GPI signals, while the Model 395 provides two GPO signals. They can operate together to transport one or two contact closures over a standard Ethernet network, or they can be used independently depending on project requirements. Both units are housed in lightweight aluminum tabletop enclosures, feature a 100BASE-TX Ethernet interface for data and Power-over-Ethernet (PoE), and utilize Dante audio-over-Ethernet media networking technology. Configuration is managed using Studio Technologies’ STcontroller software application.

In broadcast workflows, GPI and GPO interfaces are widely used for signal-based control and automation between different pieces of equipment. The Model 394 can be triggered by a video switcher or router to change sources or start / stop playback or recording, among other uses, while the Model 395 can be used to indicate “on-air” or recording status and trigger a tally system light.

“When we previewed the Model 394 and 395 at IBC, the feedback was very positive,” says Gordon Kapes, President of Studio Technologies. “We’re excited to see them deployed across broadcast and live production workflows where straightforward signal interfacing can make a big impact.”