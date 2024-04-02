Recording Music, and Glaciers, in Remote Locations

Le Passage, France (April 1, 2024)—Aurélien Buiron, known to electronic music fans as Ghost in the Loop, uses Tascam’s Portacapture X8 to record in challenging natural locations.

Buiron specializes in creating performances and recordings in natural settings. His artistic efforts take him to numerous unusual environments. He has had the privilege of recording albums in locations such as at the IRAM millimeter-wave observatory and the Zinal glacier.

“What sets the Tascam Portacapture X-8 apart is its 32-bit floating-point recording capability,” Buiron says. “This feature is a game-changer for me, especially when recording in challenging terrains like glaciers using contact microphones and hydrophones. The signal can undergo significant variations in levels, but with 32-bit floating-point recording, I can rest assured I’ll have a usable track—and that’s a genuine comfort in the unpredictable world of field recording.”

The Portacapture X8’s interface features a 3.5-inch color touch panel display and an icon-based launcher system. “I was pleasantly surprised by the simplicity of the X-8’s interface,” he comments. “Everything is quickly accessible without menu diving, which is incredibly convenient when recording in demanding environments. The straightforward design allows for swift adjustments, ensuring I can focus on capturing the perfect sound without being hindered by complex settings.”

Buiron continues, “The factory presets are a fantastic time-saver, providing a quick and efficient way to preconfigure the device. Personally, I found the ASMR mode to be a delightful discovery. It allowed me to record incredible sonic textures without even tweaking the device’s gain levels. The ability to record my own preferences is a thoughtful feature, offering a personalized touch to my recording setup. It’s these small details that make the Tascam Portacapture X8 an even more valuable tool in my creative arsenal.”