Tascam LA-Series Line Level Converters Return

Tascam has announced the return of its LA-40MKIII and LA-80MKII line level converters.

Santa Fe Springs, CA (July 9, 2026)—Tascam has announced the return of its LA-40MKIII and LA-80MKII line level converters, revised and updated to meet current-day audio needs in both consumer and professional applications.

The two units provide signal conversion and flexible routing options appropriate for recording studios, broadcast facilities, streaming environments and commercial AV installations.

The LA-40MKIII features four channels of bi-directional balanced-to-unbalanced and vice versa line level conversion. Levels ranging from between balanced professional +4 dBu/-20 dBu and consumer -10 dBV unbalanced signal can aid integration into any environment. The LA-40MKIII also works as a distribution amplifier, allowing a single source to be fed to multiple outputs.

Meanwhile, the similar LA-80MKII sports eight channels of signal conversion and audio distribution functionality, making it appropriate for larger installations and environments. Both models feature ground-lift switches, front-panel signal indicator lights and channel-by-channel trim controls for leveling.