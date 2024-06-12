LAMA Launches Free NDI-Enabled AoIP Software Interface

Hilversum, the Netherlands (June 12, 2024)—LAMA has launched a free 16 x 16 AoIP software interface that leverages NDI, the global video-over-IP connectivity standard, to deliver low-latency multi-channel audio over standard IP networks.

The LAMA NDI virtual soundcard emulates the functionality of a physical soundcard without the need for any additional hardware. NDI Audio streaming supports multiple audio channels to allow for the routing of complex audio setups across a network. Providing software-defined connectivity, it enables an audio application to interact with any PC as if it were a standard hardware soundcard, enabling a computer to send and receive NDI Audio using a conventional Ethernet port.

“One of the most compelling advantages of LAMA NDI Virtual Soundcard is its accessibility,” says Ewan Cameron co-founder and chief commercial officer of LAMQA (Lean And Mean Audio BV) “Supporting up to 16 inputs and outputs, this free tool makes NDI Audio accessible to a wider range of users, from hobbyists and small content creators to educational institutions and professional broadcasting companies. For users with more advanced audio workflows, we will also be releasing a 64-channel version as a paid upgrade.

“This approach not only simplifies the setup and reduces the costs associated with live production and streaming, but also enhances the flexibility and scalability of audio workflows. We believe this level of accessibility will encourage more users to explore the possibilities of NDI-enabled audio production workflows.”

Turning a computer into an NDI-enabled device empowers users to network multi-channel audio with minimal setup and integrate seamlessly with a range of audio applications including DAWs, live sound mixing consoles and other audio processing software.

To promote widespread adoption, the LAMA NDI virtual soundcard supports all the major sound card drivers, including Microsoft Windows’ WDM, Apple’s Core Audio and the ASLA driver for Linux. It also supports the ASIO driver specified by Steinberg and widely used in professional DAWs.