Tourus Series 8″ Loudspeakers Debut from Wharfedale Pro

Huntingdon, United Kingdom (July 28, 2021)—Wharfedale Pro has expanded its portable PA line of Tourus Series plastic active loudspeakers with the arrival of two new 8” models—the Tourus-AX8 and the USB/Bluetooth enabled AX8-MBT.

Using the same design philosophy as the larger 12” and 15” models, the new 8″ models have durable ABS plastic cabinets with handles, four M8 rigging points, a 35 mm pole socket and full-face steel grills to protect the custom Wharfedale Pro drivers and electronics inside, including Tourus-AX8 models use a 1.75″ HF voice coil. The 8” models feature 250 watts of continuous output power (500 W Peak) and the use of a 1.75” HF compression driver. The system is Class D bi-amplified and uses convection cooling.

Both 8” models sport Stereo RCA, XLR and ¼” jack inputs, but the AX8-MBT model also brings Bluetooth connectivity, a USB input for direct .mp3 / .wav file playback and a TWS link mode, allowing for wire-free stereo pairing. Both models are also appropriate for pairing with the T-Sub-AX15B active subwoofer.

The new 8” models come in the wake of the Tourus 12” and 15” models which were announced in 2020. Optional soft covers are also available for all Tourus Series loudspeaker models.