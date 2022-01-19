Yamaha VSP-2 Speech Privacy System Launched

As offices trend towards open workspaces, Yamaha looks to mask speech with its new VSP-2 privacy system.

Sudbury, MA (January 19, 2022)—Yamaha has introduced its VSP-2 Speech Privacy System, intended for use in offices to reduce human voice intelligibility with customizable sound options.

System components include the VSP-CU2 control unit with user-selectable sound types and volume levels, supporting two, four, or eight VSP-SP2 speakers. Noting that sound masking systems have historically introduced noise into areas that can be distracting and cause audio fatigue, Yamaha claims the VSP-2 masks audio with 65% better performance than traditional systems at much lower sound levels.

The system can be installed around huddle spaces, open conversation areas, and in front of and between small to medium rooms. The VSP-2 system layers in three key features for optimal sound masking: high-performance Info-Masking technology developed to cover the human voice in unwanted areas; environmental audio with four types of sound that are mixed to the speech sound masker; and four types of sound effect audio that are added to distract others. From the control unit, users can power the system on and off, select their preferred sound effect audio (guitar, piano, music box and digital device) and environmental sound (forest, brook, urban clatter and air conditioner), and set the performance and volume level for a personalized room environment.

The speakers can be mounted to the ceiling or wall with the included mounting hardware and speaker cable (non-plenum rated). The back of the control unit features a speaker switch (2, 4, or 8) and four EQ options based on the configuration of the speakers.