Product of the Week: Fuse Audio Labs VCL-515 Vintage Vari Mu Limiter

Just announced from Fuse Audio Labs is the VCL-515 Vintage Vari Mu Limiter plug-in. Based on the Webster Electric WSC-515 tube limiter manufactured in the 1960s, the VCL-515 plug-in runs under Mac OS or Windows in VST2, VST3, AAX or AudioUnits formats.

The original 515 — which was designed for broadcast use and was intended to compete with Altec limiters from the same era — provided minimal front-panel control. An input gain control was used to drive the compression circuitry, while attack and release times were fixed at 35 mS and 1S, respectively. The VCL-515 retains the input level control and increases flexibility by adding variable attack and release times, a sidechain filter, and control over the wet/dry mix. An output level control can be used to add make-up gain as needed.

The VCL-515 soft-knee compression can be used on individual tracks or for compressing the main mix bus or a drum bus. It effectively models the triode and transformer circuitry of the original hardware unit, enabling it to impart a warm tone to tracks even when the plug-in is not driven into compression.

Fuse Audio Labs is offering the VCL-515 at an introductory price of $29 USD until May 17, after which it will be priced at $59 USD.

