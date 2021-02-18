Product of the Week: Mackie Onyx24 Analog Mixer

From 8 to 24 channels, and equally at home in studio, live or production applications, the Onyx Series proves versatile, affordable and loaded with features.

Available in 8-, 12-, 16- and 24-channel versions, the new Onyx Series of analog mixers from Mackie is intended for use in a wide variety of applications, including live sound, recording and content creation.

All Onyx Series mixers incorporate high-quality mic preamps with 60 dB of gain (max), stereo line inputs, onboard DSP, and the ability to record audio at 24-bit/96 kHz resolution.

The flagship of the Onyx Series is the 24-channel Onyx24. Balanced XLR mic and TRS line inputs are provided on channels 1 – 14, with the ability to switch channels 1 and 2 for Hi-Z instrument input. Four additional channels each have a mono XLR mic input and TRS stereo line inputs, and all XLR mic inputs can be phantom-powered via a master switch on the top panel.

Channels 11 – 14 feature analog TRS insert jacks, while channels 23 and 24 are stereo-paired and can be fed via TRS line inputs on the rear panel, a 1/8-inch stereo input on the front panel, or via Bluetooth. Analog outputs include TRS and XLR main outputs, TRS control room outs, two monitor sends and one FX send.

Each input channel of the Onyx24 includes a highpass filter, 3-band EQ with midrange sweep and hard bypass switch, one FX and two monitor sends, pan, backlit mute and solo switches, and a 60mm fader. Masters for the monitor and FX sends have mute and L/R assign switches.

The Onyx24 supports a variety of recording functions. A built-in SD card slot allows recording and playback of the main stereo bus, while an onboard USB interface permits the Onyx24 to function as a 24×4 USB interface for multitrack recording to Mac and PC—all at 24-bit/96 kHz resolution.

The Onyx24 Studio Command full-color display/interface enables quick navigation of onboard SD recording with dedicated buttons for record, play/pause, previous and next. Studio Command also facilitates access to the onboard FX processor, which can generate a variety of reverb, chorus and delay effects, and offers the ability to store six user presets. A rear-panel footswitch jack can be used to mute the FX.

All Onyx Series mixers are bundled with Pro Tools | First and Waveform OEM Music Production Software.

The Onyx24 measures 25.2 x 14 x 5.4 (inches) and weighs in at 21.5 pounds. MAP is $899.99

