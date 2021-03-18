Product of the Week: Martin Audio TORUS

Constant curvature array, with 12-inch neodymium LF transducer and three 1.4-inch neodymium Polymer-dome HF compression drivers. addresses applications requiring a throw between 50 and 100 feet.

New from the folks at Martin Audio is TORUS, a constant-curvature array designed specifically to address applications requiring a throw between 50 and 100 feet. In such applications, a full-blown traditional line array might not be practical, while a point-source cabinet system may not provide sufficient coverage or SPL without getting unnecessarily loud at the front rows. TORUS loudspeakers address these issues, combining optimized coverage, SPL profile and cost efficiency.

There are two TORUS cabinet types, both passive: the T1215, which provides 15-degree vertical dispersion, and the T1230, which provides 30-degree vertical dispersion.

The cabinets can be combined to fit venue and coverage requirements, and they incorporate Martin Audio’s Dynamic Horn Flare, which enables the horizontal dispersion of each cabinet to be manually adjusted to 90, 75 or 60 degrees. The Dynamic Horn Flare is moved by a rotating mechanism accessible from the front grille that not only moves and locks the waveguide, but also adjusts the horn mouth, including the low-diffraction termination into the baffle, ensuring proper geometry and optimal performance for each setting.

Driver complement for the T1230 and T1215 includes a 12-inch neodymium LF transducer and three 1.4-inch neodymium Polymer-dome HF compression drivers. A phase plug in front of the 12-inch driver increases mid-band sensitivity, and the sonic performance of the HF drivers is said to be consistent even at high SPLs. Frequency response is stated as 65 Hz to 18 kHz, ±3dB, and power handling is 400 watts AES/1600 watts peak.

Both models utilize two NL4 connectors with passive configuration using pins 1+/1- or 2+/2- selected via a rear-mounted switch. They are intended to be powered by Martin Audio iKON amplifiers, which support VU-NET control software and Dante integration.

TORUS cabinets can be supplemented by Martin Audio SX subwoofers and are specifically designed to integrate with the SXCF118 cardioid subwoofer for flown and ground-stack configurations.

TORUS is the first product to take advantage of Martin Audio DISPLAY 3 system prediction and optimization software, enabling TORUS systems to be modeled in 3D and optimized to deliver consistent and defined coverage.

TORUS cabinets are constructed from plywood and feature Warnex paint available in standard black or white.

Integrated rigging supports horizontal array configurations of up to 180 degrees using a flying frame that mounts up to six cabinets in vertical orientation (the cabinets may also be pole-mounted).

Weight for the T1215 is 68.3 pounds and dimensions are 25.59 x 14.51 x 17.80 inches (W x H x D). Weight for the T1230 is 57.3 pounds and dimensions are 25.59 x 13.76 x 17.40 inches (W x H x D).

