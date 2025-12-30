Mix’s Top 20 Articles of 2025, Part 3: 12-9

As 2025 comes to a close, we’re counting down our most popular articles of the year, as chosen by YOU, the readers of Mix!

New York, NY (December 30, 2025)—Join us as we look back at our most popular articles of 2025, according to Google Analytics. The Mix Top 20 of 2025 lists our most-read news stories, reviews, profiles and interviews of the year, so this Top 20 was chosen by YOU, our readers! Don’t miss Parts 1 and 2!

By Steve Harvey and Clive Young. Our newly updated look back at the live sound effort that went into the legendary charity concert Live Aid, held simultaneously in London and Philadelphia.

By Larry Blake. Discover the incredible effort Bernard MacMahon and Nick Bergh made to recapture the true sound of Led Zeppelin in the 1960s.

By Clive Young. Ken “Pooch” Van Druten has been manning the house desk on Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson’s first U.S. solo tour in nearly 30 years.

By Matt Hurwitz. T Bone Burnett and a team of engineers and musicians take us on a deep dive into how Ringo Starr’s country album, Look Up, came together.

COME BACK TOMORROW FOR 8-5!