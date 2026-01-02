Mix’s Top 20 Articles of 2025, Part 5: The Final Four!

As 2025 comes to a close, we’re counting down our most popular articles of the year, as chosen by YOU, the readers of Mix!

New York, NY (January 2, 2026)—The Mix Top 20 of 2025 lists our most-read news stories, reviews, profiles and interviews of the year, so this Top 20 was chosen by YOU, our readers!

By Tom Kenny. Phish bass player Mike Gordon created his inspirational new tracking/mixing studio, Megaplum, with architectural firm Birdseye and studio designer John Storyk of WSDG.

By Clive Young. Author Brian Anderson shares the journey documenting the Grateful Dead’s legendary Wall of Sound P.A. for his new book.

DiGiCo has announced its first true flypack console: the newly announced 12-fader, single-screen Quantum112.

By Steve Harvey. Country supersrtar Keith Urban takes us inside his new studio—the legendary facility formerly known as The Tracking Room..