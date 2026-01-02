Mix’s Top 20 Articles of 2025, Part 5: The Final Four!

New York, NY (January 2, 2026)—The Mix Top 20 of 2025 lists our most-read news stories, reviews, profiles and interviews of the year, so this Top 20 was chosen by YOU, our readers! Don’t miss Parts 1 , 2, 3 and 4!
4. Phish Bassist Mike Gordon Builds His Dream Studio (10/02/2025)
By Tom Kenny. Phish bass player Mike Gordon created his inspirational new tracking/mixing studio, Megaplum, with architectural firm Birdseye and studio designer John Storyk of WSDG.
3. Writing on the Wall of Sound: In Search of the Legendary Grateful Dead P.A. (6/2/2025)
By Clive Young. Author Brian Anderson shares the journey documenting the Grateful Dead’s legendary Wall of Sound P.A. for his new book.
2. DiGiCo Thinks Small with Quantum112 Flypack Console (9/30/2025)
DiGiCo has announced its first true flypack console: the newly announced 12-fader, single-screen Quantum112.
1. Keith Urban Brings A Nashville Classic Back to Life (5/19/2025)
By Steve Harvey. Country supersrtar Keith Urban takes us inside his new studio—the legendary facility formerly known as The Tracking Room..