Mix’s Top 20 Articles of 2025, Part 4: 8-5

As 2025 comes to a close, we’re counting down our most popular articles of the year, as chosen by YOU, the readers of Mix!

New York, NY (December 31, 2025)—Join us as we look back at our most popular articles of 2025, according to Google Analytics. The Mix Top 20 of 2025 lists our most-read news stories, reviews, profiles and interviews of the year, so this Top 20 was chosen by YOU, our readers! Don’t miss Parts 1 , 2 and 3!

Fans have waited 16 years for the Gallagher brothers to reunite; ensuring they hear every note is a bespoke crew of pros from Britannia Row and Urban Audio.

Dr. Dre has upgraded his Aftermath Entertainment studio facility with a 96-input Solid State Logic Duality Fuse.

While Slipknot may have focused on music from the past, the audio system bringing it to the fans was very much of the present.

By Bryan Anderson. In this exclusive excerpt from Loud and Clear, the Grateful Dead finally put the ‘Wall of Sound’ to the test in concert.

COME BACK FRIDAY FOR THE FINAL FOUR!