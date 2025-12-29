Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly. Update my browser now

×

Mix’s Top 20 Articles of 2025, Part 2: 16-13

As 2025 comes to a close, we’re counting down our most popular articles of the year, as chosen by YOU, the readers of Mix!

By Mix Staff

Mix’s Top 20 Articles of 2025, Part 2: 16-13
Mix’s Top 20 Articles of 2025, Part 2: 16-13

New York, NY (December 29, 2025)—Join us as we look back at our most popular articles of 2025, according to Google Analytics. The Mix Top 20 of 2025 lists our most-read news stories, reviews, profiles and interviews of the year, so this Top 20 was chosen by YOU, our readers! Don’t miss Part 1!

16. Allen & Heath Launches Six Qu Mixers (6/2/2025)

By Mix Staff. Allen & Heath has introduced six new mixers with the launch of its new Qu Series, offering a revamped UI, Dante compatibility and more.

 

15. Wildfires Tear Through Los Angeles Audio Community (1/10/2025)

By Steve Harvey. Thousands of homes and buildings, including studios, venues and more, have been destroyed by the Los Angeles wildfires, adversely impacting the pro audio community.

 

14. Les Paul’s Groundbreaking Recording Gear Gets Back to Work (7/8/2025)

By Steve Harvey. Les Paul was the father of modern recording, and his original Monster console and Octopus 8-track are back in service, powering the all-new Les Paul Recording Studio.

 

13. Mix InfoComm 2025 Best of Show Winners Announced (6/12/2025)

By Mix Staff. Congratulations to the InfoComm 2025 Best of Show winners and all the product teams that worked on them.

 

CONTINUE ON TO 12-9!

Discover more great stories—get a free Mix SmartBrief subscription!

Close