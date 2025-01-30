OCA Alliance to Host AES70 Meet-Up at ISE 2025

The OCA Alliance will host a Product Development meet-up in its stand at ISE 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.

Bothell, WA (January 30, 2025)—Following the recent publication of the latest revision of the OCA standard, AES70-2024, the OCA Alliance is to host a unique event at ISE 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.

The OCA Alliance, the trade association supporting the AES70 standard for Open Control Architecture, is holding a Product Development meet-up on their stand 7-E260 at 2pm on Wednesday February 5, 2025. Interested parties are invited to learn more about how the incorporation of open standards such as AES70 into their products can help get their products to market faster and appeal to a wider audience. The organization encourages potential meet-up attendees to register their interest at the OCA Alliance website.

Fully backwards compatible with existing implementations, AES70-2024 continues to expand the technical foundations of the growing and evolving OCA ecosystem. Along with new classes, the update features new methods, a new specification for using the OCP.1 protocol and several documentation updates.

“AES70 is very much a living and evolving standard, and we are grateful to the developers and contributors who continue to support and expand it,” says

, marketing chair for the OCA Alliance. “As media networks expand in relevance and complexity, the ability of AES70 to grow in parallel to offer new components and solutions enhances the value for developers in combining standards and technologies to create holistic solutions.”