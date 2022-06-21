2022 Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmy Awards’ Sound Winners Announced

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' 2022 Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmy Awards were announced Saturday, including the audio-related category winners.

Pasadena, CA (June 21, 2022)—This year sees the annual Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards getting reorganized by content genre—a move that was made public last December—and reflecting that, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) 2022 Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmy Awards were announced Saturday in a ceremony livestreamed from the Pasadena Convention Center.

Among the many categories were the audio-related awards:

OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED — WINNER

Days of Our Lives, NBC

Family Feud, SYNDICATED

General Hospital, ABC

The Price Is Right, CBS

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

Penguin Town, Netflix — WINNER

Car Masters: Rust to Riches, Netflix

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, ABC

Fresh, Fried & Crispy, Netflix

You vs. Wild: Out Cold, Netflix

The winning shows of the two categories did well this year, as The Kelly Clarkson Show and Penguin Town had the most wins of any shows—five and three awards, respectively. The Kelly Clarkson Show also won for lighting direction; technical team, camera work and video; multiple camera editing; and art direction/set direction/scenic design.

Meanwhile Penguin Town also won for outstanding travel, adventure and nature program, and cinematography.