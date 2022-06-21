2022 Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmy Awards’ Sound Winners Announced

Pasadena, CA (June 21, 2022)—This year sees the annual Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards getting reorganized by content genre—a move that was made public last December—and reflecting that, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) 2022 Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmy Awards were announced Saturday in a ceremony livestreamed from the Pasadena Convention Center.
Among the many categories were the audio-related awards:
OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING
The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED — WINNER
Days of Our Lives, NBC
Family Feud, SYNDICATED
General Hospital, ABC
The Price Is Right, CBS
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING
Penguin Town, Netflix — WINNER
Car Masters: Rust to Riches, Netflix
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, ABC
Fresh, Fried & Crispy, Netflix
You vs. Wild: Out Cold, Netflix
The winning shows of the two categories did well this year, as The Kelly Clarkson Show and Penguin Town had the most wins of any shows—five and three awards, respectively. The Kelly Clarkson Show also won for lighting direction; technical team, camera work and video; multiple camera editing; and art direction/set direction/scenic design.
Meanwhile Penguin Town also won for outstanding travel, adventure and nature program, and cinematography.