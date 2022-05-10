2022 Daytime Emmy Awards’ Sound Nominees Announced

Nominees for this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards, including those in the two Sound categories, have been announced.

Los Angeles (May 9, 2022)—Nominees for this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards, including those in the two Sound categories, have been announced. The awards will be presented June 18 at the awards’ Creative Arts & Lifestyle ceremony, while the main ceremony will air on CBS June 24, emanating from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Daytime dramas rolled up the most Daytime Emmy Award nominations, but only one, General Hospital, could count a sound nod among them. The Young and the Restless landed 18 nominations, while General Hospital grabbed 17. Netflix may well win the Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing category, as it has four of the five nominated programs.

Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

Days of Our Lives, NBC

Family Feud, Syndicated

General Hospital, ABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated

The Price Is Right, CBS

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

Car Masters: Rust to Riches, Netflix

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, ABC

Fresh, Fried & Crispy, Netflix

Penguin Town, Netflix

You vs. Wild: Out Cold, Netflix