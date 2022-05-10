2022 Daytime Emmy Awards’ Sound Nominees Announced

Los Angeles (May 9, 2022)—Nominees for this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards, including those in the two Sound categories, have been announced. The awards will be presented June 18 at the awards’ Creative Arts & Lifestyle ceremony, while the main ceremony will air on CBS June 24, emanating from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.
Daytime dramas rolled up the most Daytime Emmy Award nominations, but only one, General Hospital, could count a sound nod among them. The Young and the Restless landed 18 nominations, while General Hospital grabbed 17. Netflix may well win the Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing category, as it has four of the five nominated programs.
Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound Editing
Days of Our Lives, NBC
Family Feud, Syndicated
General Hospital, ABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated
The Price Is Right, CBS
Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing
Car Masters: Rust to Riches, Netflix
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, ABC
Fresh, Fried & Crispy, Netflix
Penguin Town, Netflix
You vs. Wild: Out Cold, Netflix