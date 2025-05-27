AIMS to Put Spotlight on IPMX at InfoComm

Bothell, WA (May 27, 2025)—The IPMX network protocol is ready for prime time, according to AIMS (the Alliance for IP Media Solutions), which will demonstrate its capabilities at InfoComm 2025.

At InfoComm 2025, taking place June 7-13 in Orlando, FL, AIMS plans to highlight the latest developments to Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX), a set of open standards-based protocols designed to ensure interoperability for AV-over-IP systems. In addition, AIMS members—including intoPIX, Cobalt Digital, Matrox Video, Macnica, Nextera Video, Meinberg USA Inc., Megapixel and EvertzAV—will host live demonstrations of IPMX-based systems in kiosks located throughout the booth.

“The progress IPMX has made over the last year is extraordinary, not just in technical development, but in real interoperability across vendors,” said Andrew Starks, AIMS board member and director of product management at Macnica. “At InfoComm 2025, we’re excited to show the industry that IPMX is no longer a vision for the future—it’s on the cusp of market readiness, with tested, deployable technology built on open standards. This is a critical step for Pro AV’s transition to IP, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to show it off at the industry’s biggest event of the year.”

This year’s InfoComm comes on the heels of the IPMX Tested Event 2025, a multi-vendor interoperability event that brought together 12 companies to validate system behavior, video and audio compatibility across IPMX profiles, marking “a significant leap toward finalized specs and widespread industry adoptions,” according to AIMS’ announcement. AIMS is now preparing publicly available self-test procedures and a marketing label system to help manufacturers clearly indicate which IPMX profiles their products support.

In addition to booth activities, AIMS will also contribute to InfoComm’s education program. Sam Recine, AIMS board member and vice president of strategic partnerships at Matrox Video, will present the session “Compatibility in IP-Based Media Systems Across Product Classes” on Wednesday, June 11, from 4–5 p.m. in meeting room W312C. Earlier that day in room W312C, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., he will also join Panasonic’s Mike Bergeron and Peyton Thomas for the panel “Designing a Network for Live Video to Support Broadcast Quality Production in a Workplace Context.”