Harman Professional Solutions Opens New Factory

Pécs, Hungary (November 2, 2023)—Harman Professional Solutions has opened a new manufacturing facility in Pécs, Hungary to produce certain loudspeaker products as well as accommodate growth in production for its Martin lighting fixture brand.

With an eye towards achieving greater sustainability, Harman retrofitted the more than 107,000-square-foot manufacturing facility to be both heated and cooled with geothermal energy via a water-to-water heat pump. Electricity for the entire facility will be sourced by onsite solar PV panels in 2024. The move is in keeping with Harman’s larger goal of becoming entirely carbon neutral by 2040. This includes waste reduction efforts in manufacturing operations, 100% of Harman’s manufacturing electricity to be sourced from renewable energy sources, and an overall reduction of electricity consumption in operations by 15%.

Prior to the move, Harman Professional shared factory space with Harman Automotive in Pécs. The growth of the two business units led to the decision to retrofit a three-story standalone facility for Harman Professional that includes production, warehouse, technical services, and a new contemporary office environment.

“This was an ambitious project because we set out to design, renovate and move facilities in eight months while conforming to Harman’s high construction and sustainability standards without interruption to production,” said Wolfgang Heitmann, Vice President, Supply Chain and Operations, Harman. “The combined contributions of people throughout company and the 300 Harman employees in the new building led to the success of this project, which is a model for future builds that will lead us to achieving our carbon neutrality goals over the next decade. We’re very proud of the example we’re setting for the industry.”