Immersion Networks Tackles Secretly Group Spatial Audio Releases

Redmond, WA (March 24, 2022)—Immersion Networks has entered into an agreement with Secretly Group to create immersive spatial audio mixes of select tracks and albums that the indie label will release in Dolby Atmos. Characterizing the effort as a “catalog-level scale” project, Immersion says it will use a combination of proprietary technologies and engineers for the creation of Dolby Atmos audio mixes.

The project will start with the latest release by Hatchie. “The team at Immersion has quickly become an important new resource for us in the spatial audio space. They’ve been adaptive to our needs and—as a result—provided an efficient and accessible option in an area that had been anything but,” said Ben Swanson, co-founder and owner of Secretly Group. “More than anything, Immersion is passionate about the music and puts a ton of care into our projects. We couldn’t be more pleased to be working with them.”

“Immersion Networks is dedicated to bringing the best Atmos and spatial audio experience to everyone,” said Immersion COO Jim Rondinelli. “Our proprietary software cloud was purpose-built for immersive audio, and allows catalog owners to scale the creation of hand-crafted Atmos mixes more efficiently than any approach in-market. Our partnership with Secretly Group is the first of many to come, all with the goal of giving artists more-efficient paths to access the growing Dolby Atmos ecosystem.