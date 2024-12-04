‘Maria’ Audio Team Set for ‘Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season’

The free Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season virtual event has added a talk with the ‘Maria’ audio team to the agenda.

Los Angeles, CA (December 4, 2024)—The annual free virtual event, Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season, has added a panel with the audio team behind Maria. The event, taking place Friday, December 6, 2024, will highlight sound-related contenders in the races for the Oscars, the MPSE Golden Reels and the CAS Awards.

Through a series of video presentations, the event will showcase the creative sound teams behind the year’s top films. Newly added to the agenda is a panel with the audio team behind Maria, presented by Netflix.

Angelina Jolie stars as opera singer Maria Callas in director Pablo Larrain’s third and reportedly final bio-drama of important 20th century women. The period backgrounds, the intimacy and mystery of a private life, and the full-blown performances of a legendary soprano are interwoven masterfully by a tight, production-to-post, international sound team. The panel will include:

John Warhurst, Supervising Sound Editor

Gwennolé Le Borgne, Supervising Sound Editor

Lars Ginzel, Re-Recording Mixer

Mac Ruth, Production Sound Mixer

To catch this panel, as well as ones on Alien: Romulus, Gladiator II, Deadpool & Wolverine, Wicked, Emilia Perez, Joker: Folie À Deux, Kingdom of The Planet of the Apes, Dune: Part Two, Nickel Boys, Nosferatu, Conclave and The Wild Robot, register now for the free online event!