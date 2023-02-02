Netflix Unveils Spatial Audio Roll Out

Los Angeles, CA (February 1, 2023)—Netflix announced today the addition of Netflix Spatial Audio for its Premium Plan subscribers. That tier of viewers already get features such as 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos and Netflix Calibrated Mode. Now, they can enter “Spatial Audio” in the Netflix search field or look for the streamer’s new spatial audio badge for an up-to-date list of content available in the immersive format. Powered by Sennheiser’s AMBEO 2-Channel Spatial Audio technology, the format is rolling out as available on more than 700 titles currently in the Netflix library.

Developed in partnership with Netflix, Sennheiser’s technology delivers an immersive experience over stereo speakers that is intended to respect the creative intent of the original surround or immersive mix. Netflix members do not need any additional hardware to experience spatial audio, whether they are watching on a TV or computer or on the go with a phone or tablet.

In addition to content mixed for Dolby Atmos, Netflix’s spatial audio catalog will also include non-Atmos surround content. “As a brand-new feature, the AMBEO 2-Channel Spatial Audio renderer is now also able to process surround mixes, unlocking huge catalogs of content available in these formats,” says Renato Pellegrini, manager Pro Labs, AMBEO Immersive Audio. “For members on Netflix’s Premium plan, this means they will be able to enjoy more of their favorite content immersively, however they watch.”

Sennheiser’s technology provides mixers granular control of the amount of spatialization when rendering to spatial audio. A preview tool allows mixers to compare standard stereo to AMBEO and adjust rendering settings by individual stems or groups. Specific stems, such as dialog, can be completely excluded from spatialization, and music mixes can be kept on left and right channels while immersive rendering is applied to any other stems. The renderer seeks to translate mixer intent while giving an immersive audio experience.

Netflix titles that have AMBEO 2-Channel Spatial Audio available include Stranger Things, The Watcher, Wednesday, and Knives Out: Glass Onion. Netflix says it will add spatial audio to forthcoming titles as they are released, including You, Your Place or Mine, Luther: The Fallen Sun and Tour de France.