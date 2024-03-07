‘Mix LA: Immersive Music Production’ Is a Hit!

The photos are worth a thousand words as top Los Angeles engineers and producers gathered at UMG’s 21Fifteen Studios for a full day of panels, demos and great music.

More than 250 audio engineers, producers, musicians and executives braved the early morning rains on Saturday, March 2, and walked through the doors of Universal Music Group’s 21Fifteen Studios in Santa Monica for the first annual Mix LA: Immersive Music Production.

Inside, attendees were treated to an opening Keynote Conversation titled “Immersive Music: The Artist and the Engineer,” with legendary producer/artist Jimmy Jam and 19-time Grammy-winning engineer Manny Marroquin, held in the studio’s stunning 13.1.10 Dolby Atmos Live performance stage.

A series of expert panels and one-on-one discussions followed throughout the day, along with programming and technology demonstrations from sponsors set up throughout the multi-studio facility.

Following the full day of events, attendees re-gathered a half-mile down the street at Host Partner Apogee Studios for an afterparty, where they were treated to David Williams on piano from the live performance stage, as well as curated Atmos playback listening sessions in three different immersive environments. But we’ll talk about that tomorrow.

In the meantime, please scroll down for a selection of photos from Mix LA: Immersive Music Production.

Immersive Music: The Artist and the Engineer

Creative Intent: The Stereo and Immersive Mixes

Breaking It Down: Miles Davis’ “Kind of Blue,” With David Rideau

Breaking It Down: Ryab Ulyate’s “Dreamland,” With Ryan Ulyate

Monitoring the Mix: Speakers and Headphones

The Mailroom Sessions

Studio 1: SSL and Kali Audio

Studio 4: Sony

More Sponsors in the House