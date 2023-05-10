Mix Nashville: Shani Gandhi, Michael Romanowski Join Speaker Lineup

Nashville, TN (May 10, 2023)—MixNashville is only 10 days away, but more and more revered pros are joining the speaker lineup for the event! Recording engineer Shani Gandhi and mastering engineer Michael Romanowski have joined the list of expert panelists at the upcoming Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production event, to be held all day along Music Row on Saturday, May 20.

Since moving to Nashville a little more than a decade ago, Gandhi, who was nominated for a Best Engineered, Non-Classical Grammy in 2021 for her work on Sierra Hull’s 25 Trips and in 2017 for Sarah Jarosz’s Undercurrent, has amassed a client list that spans Americana, Folk and Country, working with artists Sarah Jarosz, Kelsea Ballerini, The Arcadian Wild, Parker Millsap and many others. Gandhi will be appearing in Columbia Studio A at 12:15 on the panel titled “Separate But Equal: The Stereo and Immersive Mixes.”

Romanowski, who was part of the engineering team on Alicia Keys’ 2022 Grammy Award-winner for Best Immersive Audio Album, has for the past five years been leading nationwide call for mastering as part of the immersive audio process. He has spoken at numerous conferences and events to help educate both audio professionals and music industry executives. He has also mastered hundreds of immersive audio projects from his Coast Mastering facility in Berkeley, Calif.

Romanowski will be speaking throughout the day as he curates the immersive music listening sessions in the Neumann/Sennheiser 7.1.4 setup in the Front Stage Studio at Black River Entertainment. He will also be part of the expert panel series in the Focusrite-sponsored programming at Curb Studios, appearing from 11:00 – 11:45 on the panel titled: “Why You Need Immersive Mastering (Despite What You May Hear).”

Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production is produced in conjunction with Host Partners Curb Studios, Belmont University and Blackbird Studio. During the day, Host Partner Curb Studios, along with Black River Entertainment, Columbia Studio A and Starstruck Studios, will feature a series of expert panels, project profiles, technology exhibitions and demonstrations, interviews with top engineers and producers, immersive listening sessions, and much more. At night, the event moves to the nearby Berry Hill neighborhood for a party at Blackbird Studio, in conjunction with a Studio Crawl featuring immersive music Listening Sessions at a number of nearby studios, including Imogen Sound, Sputnik Sound, Addiction Sound Studios, Westlake Pro and the ADAM Audio showroom.

Full programming and exhibition details continue to be announced, so visit the event website for the most up-to-date information.