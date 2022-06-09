Join Us For MIX Sessions: Emmy Awards Season on June 14!

Join us virtually for MIX Sessions, Emmy Awards Season to hear the incredible sound work from Hulu shows like 'Pam & Tommy' and 'Only Murders In The Building!'

Join us virtually for MIX Sessions, Emmy Awards Season

to hear the incredible sound work from Hulu shows!

Mix Magazine is excited to be presenting MIX Sessions Emmy Awards Season 2022 virtual event, sponsored by Hulu. The event will honor the year’s best creative talent in television sound-editing, mixing and music in the run up to the 74th Emmy Awards, this September. The event, taking place next Tuesday June 14, will cover the work from Hulu sound teams.

Mix Sessions, Emmy Awards Season will feature unique content, delivered by panels of experts and speakers featuring behind the scenes interviews with the leading supervising sound editors, sound designers, re-recording mixers, composers, production sound mixers, editors, technologists and creative talent vying for this year’s Best Sound awards.

Sound Supervisor, Mathew Waters, Production Sound Mixer – Joseph White Jr. and Re-Recording Mixer – Lindsey Alvarez will kick off the day with a deep dive into the sound from Only Murders in the Building, followed by Supervising Sound Editor – Becky Sullivan, Production Sound Mixer – Juan Cisneros as well as Nick Offord and Ryan Collins who will uncover behind the scenes of Hulu’s Pam & Tommy.

“We are thrilled to run MIX Sessions, Emmy Awards season again this year, said Thomas Kenny, Content Director & Event Producer, Mix Magazine. “The day is set to be filled with exciting panel discussions, live demos, and unmatched networking opportunities.”

The panel and agenda is currently being finalised, but find out more, and keep up to date with the event at www.mixsoundforfilm.com/sessions –

Don’t forget to register today.