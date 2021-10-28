$100 Million Tour/Content Production Facility Planned for Nashville

Plans have been announced for the construction of a 47-acre production campus outside Nashville to be named Music City Studios.

Hendersonville, TN (October 28, 2021)—Plans have been announced for the construction of a 47-acre production campus outside Nashville to be named Music City Studios. The site will serve the live touring, content, production, film, broadcast and virtual production industries.

The facility as proposed would provide 200,000+ square feet of sound stage space and 500,000+ square feet of space for tenants serving those fields; construction is projected to start by year’s end and reach completion in early 2023, with sound stages opening in late 2022.

The planned facilities are reportedly more than 60% preleased, according to Music City Studios, with capital investment for the project said to be more than $100,000,000. The anchor tenant and partner will be Monolith Studios, a Los Angeles-based virtual production and content creation studio focused on LED volume architecture and content-to-display systems and services.

The campus will be led by native Nashvillian and touring veteran David Buttrey. “With this new campus, no Nashville-based artist or crew member will ever have to leave the metro area to rehearse for a global concert tour, produce a movie, or film a commercial,” says Buttrey. “I used to have to travel to Los Angeles, New York, and overseas for global-level production work. The goal of Music City Studios is to act as a platform and catalyst for more world-class production coming to and being created out of Nashville.”