Adamson CS-Series Goes to School

Sydney, Australia (January 24, 2023)—Founded more than 140 years ago, Shore School overlooks Sydney’s North Shore and many of the school’s activities center around the 600-seat Smith Auditorium, built in the mid-1990s. When it came time to update the facility’s audio system, Shore School turned to regional integrator Forefront Productions of Warners Bay New South Wales for a new PA solution, and the company in turn eyed an Adamson Systems Engineering line array system as an answer.

Forefront Productions used the school’s annual musical production as an opportunity to field an Adamson CS7 line array system augmented by CS118 subwoofers, enabling the school to evaluate the PA during a demanding real-world application. Soon after, the system was approved and permanently installed.

“We had the opportunity to trial the complete system in our theatre for a period of about a month,” relates Nicholas Wright of Shore’s Technology Services. “That included the rehearsal and performance periods of our senior school musical. It was so beneficial to hear the system being used as it is intended rather than just demoing with recorded music. Having our musical mixed by an external contractor also gave us another professional opinion when deciding if CS7 was the right product for us.

“One major consideration when having a system designed was the weight capacity of the structure and rigging equipment already in the venue,” explains Wright. “I was blown away at how lightweight the CS boxes are whilst still being so capable. It turns out our larger Adamson system with subs flown still weighed 100kg less than our previous line array without its subs.”

Acting as a combination of school lecture theatre, assembly venue and performance space, the main duties of the PA are to amplify the spoken word. However, regular musical performances, musicals, and external hire mean the FOH is system often required to do more.

“Whether it’s through school events, assemblies or musicals, the PA fits our purpose perfectly,” states Wright. “The venue is also hired out for external events which include concerts and dance performances, demanding more low-end and higher SPL, but the CS7 main modules and CS118 subs handle it easily. The sound quality of the CS7 line array is incredible, especially when it comes to vocal clarity. For such a small system, it covers our 600-seat theatre perfectly with plenty of headroom.”