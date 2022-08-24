Former Silent Movie House Gets Audio Update

Cincinnati, OH (August 24, 2022)—AV technology specialists Event Enterprises recently updated the audio system inside the historic Woodward Theater, a 600-capacity live music and events hall originally built as a silent movie house in 1913. The venue has seen numerous uses since then, and today, it may host a concert one day and a wedding the next. With that in mind, Event Enterprises opted to install a Nexo Geo M10 line array system.

Event Enterprises managing director Grant Cambridge has worked the room numerous times over the years, and spec’d the new system based on that experience with the venue: “Two small hangs of six GEO M10s on either side of the stage give us all the power and coverage necessary for the main floor and balcony, supplemented by four MSUB15s subwoofers.”

A lightweight and compact form factor were also essential specs, ensuring that the clusters could be hung safely from joists in the attic of a building that’s more than a century old, and that the subs could be hidden under a stage with just 24 inches of clearance available.

“Right out of the gate, the coverage was spot on, and the system behaved just as predicted when we modelled it using Nexo’s NS-1 configuration software. We started tuning with a kick drum, and the power of the system was immediately impressive, even without the subs.”

Amplification and processing for the system come from a rack with a trio of NXAMP4X2MK2 4-channel powered controllers, and a half-dozen Nexo P12 point source speakers are available for on stage monitoring, completing an all-Nexo install.

“Event Enterprises prides itself on supporting the events, local artists and businesses that make Cincinnati such a great place to live and work” says Grant. “So, we’re pleased to equip such a landmark venue as the Woodward with a sound system that’s going to help bring a lot of enjoyment to so many people.”