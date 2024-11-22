Outfitting the Audio of Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall

When Lincoln Center brought in Akustiks and AVI-SPL to update the audio of David Geffen Hall, they in turn looked to EAW loudspeakers.

New York, NY (November 22, 2024)—For decades, Lincoln Center has been the cultural center of New York City, and key to that is the David Geffen Hall, home of the New York Philharmonic and host to a diverse array of music and performance. In recent times, when the venue was modernized with considerable changes to its major infrastructure and both AV and acoustical systems, the venue brought in acoustical consultant Akustiks and audio-visual integrator AVI-SPL.

AVI-SPL was responsible for the implementation of the PA and distributed audio, cinema systems and the LED displays for closed captioning and projection, all supported by networking solutions. EAW was chosen for the project by Akustiks’ senior consultant Sam Brandt. Having worked with EAW for many years, Akustiks and AVI-SPL knew the brand’s ADAPTive technology was appropriate for the Wu Tsai Theater at David Geffen Hall. ADAPTive systems act as one acoustic source that can electronically define vertical coverage using software. This allows the system to be reconfigured without physically moving or reconfiguring the arrays, providing the required flexibility to handle a diverse range of applications hosted at the venue.

As a result, the venue now sports a variety of EAW offerings, including 18 Anna ADAPTive Loudspeakers, a half-dozen AC6 ADAPTive Column Loudspeakers and four Otto Subwoofers. The EAW Anna line array and Otto Subwoofers were integral to the project, while the AC6 column loudspeakers were added to the system as fill speakers. “The theater was designed with optimal sight lines in mind, and ADAPTive fits right in,” explained AVI-SPL Design Engineer Ross Moretzsky. “The clean, straight-hang design minimizes visual distraction and aids in creating an intimate relationship between audiences and performers.”

In addition to the speakers and subs, EAW’s Resolution Software was used in the commissioning process to build a full 3D model of the system using CAD files. This allowed precise coordination of speaker placement and integration with other technical teams, ensuring the best possible sonic performance and efficient use of space.

The completed audio-visual system at David Geffen Hall has been met with widespread acclaim. “The feedback from everyone, including the Lincoln Center and David Geffen Hall teams, has been overwhelmingly positive,” says Moretzsky. “The improved audio-visual experience has been noted by many, enhancing the hall’s reputation as a world-leading performance venue.”