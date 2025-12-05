TiMax x Sonosphere Unveils New Studio-to-Stadium Workflow

TiMax x Sonosphere’s flagship studio at London’s Tileyard has become the second Martin Audio FlexPoint-based Dolby Atmos studio in the world.

London, U.K. (December 5, 2025)—TiMax x Sonosphere’s flagship studio at London’s Tileyard has become the second Martin Audio FlexPoint-based Dolby Atmos studio in the world, and the first in Europe.

Dolby engineer Richard Addis commissioned the room, which is listed on the Dolby Atmos Professional global directory. Sonosphere’s Phil Wright specified and implemented the studio in accordance with Dolby DARDT guidelines.

Unlike traditional Dolby Atmos studios that use conventional studio monitors, the TiMax x Sonosphere facility utilizes Martin Audio FlexPoint P.A. loudspeakers in a 9.1.6 configuration. This approach, the manufacturer says, bridges the divide between studio production and live event deployment, enabling creators to work in an environment that represents how their content will sound in real-world immersive spaces.

“The decision to use professional P.A. speakers rather than traditional monitors is fundamental to our vision,” explains Phil Wright, sound designer, mix engineer and technical director at Sonosphere. “We’re not just creating content for playback in other studios; we’re producing work that needs to scale from intimate listening rooms to major live venues. This room allows us to hear exactly what audiences will experience and make creative decisions accordingly.”

The studio can play ADM files, the standard format for Dolby Atmos content, and leverages TiMax’s third-party OSC integration to upscale content for deployment through large-scale live sound systems.

The 26.4.6 TiMax mixing environment features TiMax SoundHub 2 and its spatial audio and show control capabilities. TiMax SoundHub 2 can handle object-based audio, integrate show control and provide a bridge between studio creation and live deployment. The TiMax Tracker D4 system, with eight sensors, provides real-time object tracking and automation. TiMax panLab offers spatial control for rapid creative workflows.

The studio’s equipment roster showcases the Focusrite Group’s sister brands, with amplification delivered via Linea Research 88C06 amplifiers loaded with FlexPoint presets.

The partnership between TiMax and Sonosphere brings together complementary expertise, explains Duncan Bell, commercial director at Sonosphere. “Together, the two companies provide a flexible, multi-purpose immersive audio London hub to demonstrate, educate, promote and deliver immersive audio systems, workflow and content. This isn’t just another studio; it’s a resource for the entire industry.”