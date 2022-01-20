It’s Never Too Early! Emmy Awards 2022 Timeline

Even though it’s the middle of the film sound awards season with the upcoming Oscars, MPSE Golden Reels and CAS Awards, the nominations and voting process for the 74th Annual Creative and Primetime Emmy Awards begins on February 10 with the opening of the online entry process.
While filling out the ballots for your favorite films, keep in mind that television awards season is coming soon!
ELIGIBILITY PERIOD
June 1, 2021 – May 31, 2022
IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER
February 10: Online entry process begins
March 31: Deadline to apply for membership to guarantee voting eligibility for both rounds of the 74th Emmy competition.
April 7: Deadline for current voting members to apply for hyphenate voting status and for Associate members to apply to upgrade to Active voting membership.
May 12: Entry deadline for ALL entries
June 16: Nominations-round voting begins
June 27: Nominations-round voting ends
July 12: Nominations announced
July 26: Deadline for errors and omissions to the nominations
August 12: Final-round videos available for viewing
August 18: Final-round voting begins
August 29: Final-round voting ends
September TBD: 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards presentations
September TBD: 74th Emmy Awards and NBC Telecast