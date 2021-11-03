Mercedes-Benz Adding Dolby Atmos to Signature Models in 2022

Mercedes-Benz has announced that it will be offering Dolby Atmos sound systems in a number of its top car models beginning in 2022.

Stuttgart/Munich, Germany (November 3, 2021)—Mercedes-Benz has announced that it will be offering Dolby Atmos sound systems in a number of its top car models beginning in 2022.

The Dolby Atmos capabilities will be built into the optional Burmester high-end 4D and 3D sound system as well as integrated into the Mercedes-Maybach and shortly afterwards in the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

According to a statement from Dolby, the entertainment hardware of the Burmester high-end 4D sound system installed in the Maybach and the S-Class already includes 31 speakers, including six 3D speakers that emit their sound from above, four near-ear speakers in the front seats, an 18.5-liter subwoofer and eight sound transducers (two per seat), all powered by two amplifiers for 1750 watts of power.

“Our customers rightly expect the highest level of music enjoyment in a Mercedes-Benz vehicle. Therefore, Mercedes-Benz is one of the first luxury car brands in the world to rely on the ground-breaking Dolby Atmos technology”, says Britta Seeger, member of the board of management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG responsible for sales.

According to the statement, the Maybach incorporating Dolby Atmos is one of the first cars in the world and the first model in the Mercedes-Benz Cars line-up to offer the immersive sound experience. The Dolby Atmos capabilities integrated in the Mercedes-Maybach will be available starting summer 2022 and will be offered for other models shortly thereafter equipped with the new MBUX system introduced with the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class.