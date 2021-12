QSC Names Jatan Shah President/COO

Costa Mesa, CA (December 22, 2021) – QSC has promoted Jatan Shah to the roles of president and COO. In addition, Joe Pham has been named Chairman and CEO.

Shah joined QSC in 2010 as CFO and has since taken on additional responsibilities in various aspects of the business. He most recently served as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating and Technology Officer, where he led product strategy and development, operations, finance, and IT. In addition, he currently serves as an AVIXA board member; prior to QSC, Jatan held senior positions with McKinsey & Company.

“Jatan has made a tremendous impact on QSC and the AV industry, working smartly with leaders across QSC to build new capabilities, increase scale and guide many strategic initiatives to success across our growing multi-national organization,” says Pham. “His persistence, patience and vision have not only guided our company but also our people to become stronger and more resilient. Jatan exemplifies the company’s core values, which guide our thinking and actions, and is the ideal person to help lead QSC into its next chapter of success.”

“QSC is an amazing place to collaborate and create. With some of the most capable and ground-breaking technology in the industry, combined with a talented and innovative group of individuals, we have been able to bring new products, solutions, and services to market,” says Shah. “As we enter a new year, I look forward to continuing work with Joe, our executive team and founders to deliver on the promise of QSC, to capture new opportunities for our employees, partners and customers, and continue to help guide our company and business as we explore the many new opportunities ahead of us in the markets and applications we serve.”