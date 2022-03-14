‘Dune’ Takes Best Sound Award at BAFTAs

'Dune' took home five BAFTA Awards from the British Academy of Film on Sunday night, including the trophy for Best Sound.

London, UK (March 15, 2022)—Dune was riding high going into this year’s BAFTA Awards, the 75th presentation of the British Academy of Film Awards. The event, which took place Sunday at London’s Royal Albert Hall, was hosted by Australian actress Rebel Wilson. The sci-fi epic, while leading the charge with 11 nominations, the most of any film this year, ultimately took home five trophies, including Best Sound.

The Dune sound team was comprised of Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green and Ron Bartlett.

They beat out teams behind Last Night In Soho (Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan); No Time To Die (James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor); A Quiet Place Part II (Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn); and West Side Story (Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom).

Dune also took home the award for Best Score, beating Being the Ricardos, Don’t Look Up, The French Dispatch and The Power of the Dog in the process. Netflix’s western film, The Power of the Dog, took home Best Film. This year’s edition of the awards marked a return to in-person presentations of the awards, following a virtual edition last year in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.