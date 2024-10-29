HuskerVision Builds Out AoIP Broadcast Capabilities

HuskerVision, the media organization serving University of Nebraska sports teams, has added to its audio production capabilities with a Lawo-based installation.

Lincoln, NE (October 29, 2024)—In a collaboration with Lawo, HuskerVision, the media organization serving University of Nebraska sports teams, has added to its audio production capabilities with a Lawo-based installation.

HuskerVision, housed in the Michael Grace Production Studio, oversees all AV and broadcast production needs for University of Nebraska sports events, including live game entertainment, non-sport events and television shows airing nationally on the Big Ten Network. With a team of students, HuskerVision airs over 100 fully produced television shows annually, providing national exposure to University of Nebraska athletes.

Garrett Hill, broadcast/systems engineer at HuskerVision, expressed his satisfaction with the Lawo installation, stating that, “after working with our Lawo installation for more than one year, we have been very happy with its performance and the quality of audio we’re getting out of it. Our environment includes a HOME management platform for media infrastructures, two A__UHD Core audio engines configured as a primary backup pair, two Power Cores with one Dante card in each for integrating existing equipment, a handful of A__stage64 and A__digital stageboxes, and two mc²56 audio production consoles.”

Hill noted, “This was our first experience with IP-based audio that closely resembles environments based on ST 2110. Our broadcast plant is still purely baseband for video, but now audio is an IP and baseband hybrid.”

He adds, “The A__stage and A__digital boxes’ ability to transmit out and subscribe to any AES67 streams directly, along with internal routing support, has simplified the management of audio signals in all venues. Using HOME, managing these device streams from Q-Sys and Dante equipment directly facilitates multiple simultaneous events and diverse audio routing needs.”