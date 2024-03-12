Multi-Hyphenate Post Pro Talks Recording Tools

Vienna, Austria (March 12, 2024)—Sound designer, composer and dialogue editor Diana Macalova has been using Tascam’s Portacapture X8 multi-track handheld recorder on many of her projects at Vienna’s Blautöne Studios.

Macalova’s work ranges from epic full orchestral scores, emotional piano pieces and hybrid compositions featuring various electronic elements to short, impactful titles, commercials and brand identities. “I find immense joy in sculpting the auditory experience of a film, ensuring that every sound element contributes to the overall narrative and emotional impact,” she states.

“One of the highlights of this year was my involvement as a dialogue editor and sound designer to several TV and cinema productions, which will be released in 2024. I’m excited about the future of film sound, and I’m eager to embrace new challenges while contributing to the art of storytelling through evocative soundscapes. The Tascam Portacapture X8 has become a key element in my work.”

Macalova says she values the Portacapture X8 for its flexibility: “The Tascam Portacapture X8 is a versatile tool that has significantly impacted my work in various domains. I use it in a variety of applications. One aspect I particularly enjoy is recording natural environments. The Portacapture X8 allows me to capture the intricate details of different settings, from bustling cityscapes to serene natural landscapes. I also find the Portacapture X8 to be an invaluable tool for documenting my musical ideas.”