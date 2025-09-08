New Console Checks the Boxes for Production Company

Amsterdam, Netherlands (September 8, 2025)—Netherlands pro AVL production company The Outstanding Podiumtechniek has taken delivery of an SSL System T console as it moves into live broadcast and eSports.

“As we started to get more technically demanding broadcast work, we found our existing equipment was holding us back,” says Diablo Mense, who is technical director of The Outstanding as well as its founding partner. “We needed much more streamlined routing, faster setup times, more comprehensive audio metering and scalable DSP capacity. System T allows us to work much more efficiently and respond quickly to changing production demands, without compromising sound quality or workflow.”

Equipped with an expandable 256 channel TE2 Tempest DSP engine and two SB 32.24 stageboxes, Mense says the S500m System T has improved the efficiency and productivity of The Outstanding’s services. Packed into a standalone flypack configuration, the System T setup allows it to expand into more diverse markets including live television broadcast, theatre and stage events, and sports productions.

Within days of completing its first major job at the 6,000-capacity AFAS Live in the south of Amsterdam, the console was live streaming a four-day live eSports event on a U.S. Air Force base in Germany for YouTube.

“Its inaugural outing was as FOH for a comedy show in Amsterdam, and we supplied the entire audio infrastructure at scale,” Mense says. “We had one person on the ground for set up and tech support and setup time was crazy fast; thanks to System T’s Dante integration, we got the entire audio infrastructure including the P.A. up and running in less than three hours. We ran just two fibers from FOH to the back of the stage, and all the lighting, audio and video are connected through us. Before System T, our setup involved running multiple Ethernet cables, networking laptops and planning redundant systems. Now, everything is centralized, fully integrated and offers built-in redundancy and Dante control.”