New Post Facility Opens on Fox Lot

Burbank, CA (January 29, 2025)—Full-service post production audio and music composition company Transported Audio + Music is marking its one-year anniversary with the announcement that it has opened Broken Arrow, a new mix stage on the historic Fox lot in Century City, CA.

Established last year by Transported Audio’s founder Eric Marks and award-winning composer Daniel Berk, Transported Audio + Music offers both custom music and music library services for video game, trailer and advertising clients. The new room is more than twice as large as Transported Audio + Music’s stages in Burbank, and provides immersive sound design, dialogue cleanup, foley and ADR/VO recording. The new facility is said to feature “the very latest in contemporary sound mixing technologies and amenities,” including 4k laser projection and theatrical seating for up to 12 guests.

Broken Arrow is located inside a building that has housed 20th Century Fox post-production facilities for over 90 years. Transported Audio + Music reportedly chose the new location for its proximity to some of its clients, which include Saatchi & Saatchi, Burrell, Stept Studios, Toyota, Nike, Gatorade, EA, PlayStation, Riot Games, Epic Games, Prime Video and NFL Network.

Transported Audio was founded in 2016 by Marks, a five-time MPSE Golden Reel Award nominee with more than 14 years of post-production sound experience. Over the years, he’s worked on hundreds of Emmy-winning films, network TV shows, commercials, branded content and games. Marks is the vice president of the Motion Picture Sound Editors, where he runs their live “MPSE Presents” events and writes for their quarterly magazine. He’s also been the supervising sound editor on content for the NFL Network, Star Wars properties, Warner Bros, 20th Century, Lionsgate, PBS, HGTV, Mattel, Amazon, Netflix, EA and Disney.

Co-founder Daniel Berk has 10-plus years’ experience writing music for trailers and advertisements. He began his career writing music for films as well as for networks such as Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS, A&E and Discovery and has since amassed more than 75 credits working on commercial projects, including recent trailers for Netflix, Marvel and Amazon Games.