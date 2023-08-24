Seattle’s KNKX Moves Into New Digs

Wheatstone AES67-compatible WheatNet-IP end-to-end audio infrastructure enables all audio sources to be accessed and controlled by all devices on the network.

Seattle, WA (August 23, 2023)—Technology systems and solutions provider ZTransform recently completed a $5.9 million facility relocation project for Seattle-based public radio station KNKX to meet the needs of the broadcaster’s news and music programming.

ZTransform provided design, build, integration and launch services for the not-for-profit broadcaster KNKX. The provider worked with V Three Studio architects to transform a concrete warehouse within the Madore Building, which was built in 1915, into a broadcast facility. ZTransform worked closely with KNKX to manage the tactical and technical aspects of the new facility build-out through planning, design, integration and launch.

Overlooking the Seattle waterfront next to the Pike Place Market, KNKX’s new home boasts an on-air studio, live mix studio and three production rooms. Studio X; KNKX’s new performance space doubles the size of its previous studio and hosts jazz and blues sessions that are shared online worldwide.

READ MORE: Wheatstone Offers VoxPro Option for LXE Consoles.

The studios are fully optimized to capture audio for radio broadcast to its 325,000-plus listeners and video for its online audience, including its YouTube channel, which has yielded more than 34 million views. A large newsroom, where all KNKX reporters can be accommodated, as well as multiple offices, complete the facility.

At the station’s technical core, ZTransform implemented the Wheatstone AES67-compatible WheatNet-IP audio infrastructure. This end-to-end AoIP solution enables all KNKX audio sources to be accessed and controlled by all devices on the network, including mixing consoles, control surfaces, software controllers and automation devices.

Broadcast Electronics (BE) AudioVault was selected for audio storage, studio automation, playout and automation. Customized BE NewsBoss software now serves all KNKX newsroom workstations for content creation, ingest and distribution, on-air presentation and editing.

ZTransform also worked with Cabinetworks Unlimited to design innovative and flexible custom technical furniture including sit/stand broadcast consoles.

The new workflow enables KNKX to broadcast live from multiple studios within the facility or from remote locations, which means that transitions to and from its Tacoma, Wash.-based studios are seamless. This functionality also provides the station with an extra layer of redundancy that was crucial for the switchover at launch.

The IP-based workflow also opens new opportunities with regards to remote broadcasting.

KNKX has scheduled an Open House at the station on Western Avenue on August 26, 2023 where members of the public can reserve a timeslot to enjoy tours, Q&A sessions with KNKX talent and performances from renowned jazz and blues artists.