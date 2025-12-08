Shure Sits In at Latin Grammy Awards

Las Vegas, NV (December 8, 2025)—The annual Latin Grammy Awards always has stunning moments of artistry featuring top artists giving their all, and likewise, the audio pros on-hand ensure the audience inside Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena and watching at home hear every note.

The recent 2025 Latin Grammy Awards featured everything from an opening number with legendary guitarist Carlos Santana to performances by Aitana, Alejandro Sanz, Karol G, and more. Throughout, artists and production teams used Shure’s Axient Digital wireless microphone system and Axient Digital PSM IEMs. In addition to the main show, the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Awards and Latin Grammy Premiere were both supported entirely by Shure wireless as well.

Production teams deployed eight channels of Axient Digital PSM for Stage A, while the rest of the show featured Shure PSM 1000. Wireless podium audio was delivered using Shure AD3 transmitters, and announcers Maluma and Roselyn were heard via Axient Digital systems paired with Shure KSM11 cardioid condenser vocal mic capsules.

“We had the opportunity to implement multiple channels of Digital PSM in-ear monitor systems,” said James Stoffo, RF Coordinator. “The analog PSM RF spectrum was full of back-to-back DTV, so I requested that we add as many Digital PSM channels as we could get our hands on. Everything went off splendidly and the monitor technicians were happy.”

Expanding on that story, Michael Karsch, technical manager, Univision, noted, “Due to frequency limitations in Las Vegas, our Shure representative loaned us the new Axient Digital PSM system, which enabled us to provide an interference-free monitoring system for the talent. The talent loved the sound as well as the smaller beltpack. This made life easier and delivered a stress-free production. One of the performers actually purchased a couple of the receivers! An upgrade to our existing PSM-1000s is in the near future, based on this experience.”