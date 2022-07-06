UK Broadcast Services Provider Outfits New ROC

London, UK (July 6, 2022)—OB and technical services provider EMG UK has equipped its latest Remote Operations Centre (ROC) in Stratford, London with Calrec broadcast audio products.

The Stratford ROC project was born as a remote extension to the four current EMG UK ROCs that are located in High Wycombe, which is west of London. The Stratford ROC offers full UHD, HDR and Dolby Atmos remote production for BT Sports’ Premier League football matches.

The Stratford ROC is designed with 8K in mind, so EMG opted for 12G for the video infrastructure. For the audio, it installed a 56-fader Artemis mixing console alongside an IP-native Type R. The Type R offers a small format console for music playback operations.

Calrec’s Hydra 2 networking technology has also been installed alongside a Calrec AoIP Gateway. This ensures SMPTE 2110 is in place for the Type R sub mix console, but also has an eye on future connectivity. EMG UK is also using a Calrec RP1, the company’s compact remote production unit.

The audio workflow allows the ROC remote control of all presentation audio signals via the RP1. This allows the sound team to control parameters like EQ and dynamics remotely, and to provide IFB mixes in real time. Other signals are derived from the OB match truck and passed through the RP1 via MADI. Intercom signals are connected on the remote Dante network, to which the RP1 also is connected. Over 200 audio signals are processed and embedded at the OB, with all signals arriving at the ROC through diverse connectivity.