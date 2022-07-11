UK Mixer Keeps an Eye on Loudness

London, UK (July 11, 2022)―UK-based re-recording mixer, sound designer and dialogue editor James Wichall has been using Nugen Audio’s Loudness Toolkit to meet compliance standards while working on film and TV projects.

Wichall fell into the business by chance while working in the legal department at UK-based Ragdoll production company, the team behind the Teletubbies children’s television program. While he still regularly works in-house with Ragdoll, he also mixes and edits from his home-based studio. Over the course of his career, he has worked on films, including Fantastic Beasts and Trainspotting 2, as well as a new children’s television series, Bot and the Beasties, which is currently available in the UK.

Wichall says he integrates Nugen’s VisLM and ISL plug-ins throughout the entire mix process, be it for a heavy mix or something lighter where he is tweaking tracks ― such as spreading them out more or adding reverb as needed — to meet compliance standards while also retaining the creativity of the audio he is working on. Wichall says, “They are very quick and accurate, and I can run a lot of meters together without killing my session, which is always nice. Before the Nugen ISL limiter, I always had an issue with catching those transient peaks, but these tools have been a lifesaver.”

When he first began to use Nugen’s loudness tools, the visual meters made the transition from Peak Program Meters (PPM) easier, he continues. “I love that all of the visual settings aren’t hidden away and that everything’s just there, ready for me. If there’s too many graphics and other things going on, it can kill your computer’s performance. My focus should be on the sound, not the visuals. Nugen managed to find a great balance in its interface between form and function.”