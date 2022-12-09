VIDEO: The Sound of ‘Spirited’

Hollywood, CA (December 9, 2022)—Direct from Mix Sound For Film: Awards Season 2022, we’re sharing all our extensive interviews with the audio pros behind the year’s biggest films this week! Preliminary voting for the Oscar Shortlists—including Best Sound and Best Original Score—runs December 12-December 15, 2022, while nomination voting for MPSE Golden Reels runs December 19-January 2, 2023, and CAS Awards nomination voting begins December 20, running through January 3, 2023. With all that coming up, this is your chance to discover what went into creating sound for this year’s top contending films, ensuring that your vote is well-informed!

The Sound of Spirited – Presented by Apple TV+.

The classic Charles Dickens tale, A Christmas Carol is re-told for the holiday season, this time as a musical from the ghosts’ perspective, with sound design and songs that move in and out of the “real” world, the “musical” world and the out-of-time “Ghost” world. Join Mix co-editor Tom Kenny as he learns more about the film’s sound from Andrew DeCristofaro, Supervising Sound Editor; and Mark Paterson, Re-Recording Mixer.

See ALL the video interviews NOW! Discover the amazing soundwork behind Nope, Thirteen Lives, The Batman, Babylon, Emancipation, Top Gun: Maverick, TÁR, Good Night Oppy, Elvis, Bardo, Spirited, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and All Quiet on the Western Front with the full YouTube playlist.