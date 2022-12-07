VIDEO: The Sound of ‘TÁR’

Hollywood, CA (December 7, 2022)—Direct from Mix Sound For Film: Awards Season 2022, we’re sharing all our extensive interviews with the audio pros behind the year’s biggest films this week! Preliminary voting for the Oscar Shortlists—including Best Sound and Best Original Score—runs December 12-December 15, 2022, while nomination voting for MPSE Golden Reels runs December 19-January 2, 2023, and CAS Awards nomination voting begins December 20, running through January 3, 2023. With all that coming up, this is your chance to discover what went into creating sound for this year’s top contending films, ensuring that your vote is well-informed!

The Sound of TÁR – Presented by Focus Features.

Together, the sound and picture of TÁR create a quiet, building, nervous tension that permeates the story of the title character as she prepares for her career-defining performance as conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic. With sound and music being such an integral part of the film’s story and presentation, Monika “Mona” Willi, Film Editor; Stephen Griffiths, Supervising Sound Editor; and Deb Adair, Re-Recording Mixer recount how they worked together in this discussion with Mix co-editor Tom Kenny.

