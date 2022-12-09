VIDEO: The Sound of ‘Nope’

Johnnie Burn, MPSE/AMPS, shares how he became involved with Jordan Peele's "Nope" more than six months before shooting began.

Hollywood, CA (December 9, 2022)—Direct from Mix Sound For Film: Awards Season 2022, we’re sharing all our extensive interviews with the audio pros behind the year’s biggest films this week! Preliminary voting for the Oscar Shortlists—including Best Sound and Best Original Score—runs December 12-December 15, 2022, while nomination voting for MPSE Golden Reels runs December 19-January 2, 2023, and CAS Awards nomination voting begins December 20, running through January 3, 2023. With all that coming up, this is your chance to discover what went into creating sound for this year’s top contending films, ensuring that your vote is well-informed!

The Sound of Nope – Presented by Universal.

Director Jordan Peele’s sci-fi/horror film Nope was written from the start to use sound as a driving narrative force within the story. Speaking with Mix‘s Jennifer Walden, supervising sound editor/sound designer/re-recording mixer Johnnie Burn, MPSE/AMPS, shares how he became involved with the project more than six months before shooting began in order to help guide sound aspects of how the film’s monster, Jean Jacket, presented itself over the course of the film.

See ALL the video interviews NOW! Discover the amazing soundwork behind Nope, Thirteen Lives, The Batman, Babylon, Emancipation, Top Gun: Maverick, TÁR, Good Night Oppy, Elvis, Bardo, Spirited, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and All Quiet on the Western Front with the full YouTube playlist.