Miami DJ Corrals His KRKs

Miami, FL (May 13, 2024)―From music production to mixing and mastering, Miami-based Christian “Tian” Jimenez has been turning to KRK monitors to help him handle a variety of tasks.

“I use my KRKs for production and mastering projects as an electronic music DJ and producer and switching to the Rokit 8 monitors paired with the S10.4 subwoofer has been spectacular,” says Jimenez, a DJ, music producer and music business entrepreneur.

Jimenez, who hails from El Paso, TX, and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, says that his KRKs allow for an overall better listening experience when in the studio. “Thanks to my KRKs, I have better control of the room and a better sonic experience,” Jimenez explains. “The speakers are super powerful, and I am very happy with them. I feel that my KRKs are very well-rounded, and my favorite spec of the speakers is the low end!”

While Jimenez enjoys a variety of the features his KRK Rokit monitors have to offer, one of his favorite parts is the DSP-driven graphic EQ. “Having a graphic EQ in the back is a big plus for me,” he says. “It allows me to control the dynamics and modify the settings of the speakers for the room.”

In addition to his studio work, Jimenez’s selections and mixing abilities have given him the opportunity to play at a variety of notable venues in Miami. He made his first international debut at Soles Beach Club in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.