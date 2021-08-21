Emmy Awards Nominee: The Queen’s Gambit — Sound Editing, Sound Mixing

Find out how the sound team balanced the drama of a coming-of-age story with the excitement of chess as a sporting event.

Voting is open for the 2021 Emmy Awards, and The Queen’s Gambit, Episode 7 (Netflix), has garnered two nominations—Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special, and Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie—for Episode 7, “End Game.”

The Queen’s Gambit, the immensely popular Netflix Original Limited Series, debuted in October 2020 and launched a worldwide chess craze. Sound and music was a big part of that.

In this special video presentation, Sound Designer Wylie Stateman, Re-Recording Mixer Eric Hoehn, and Sound Editor/Re-Recording Mixer Eric Hirsch discuss how they wove together sound and music to help tell a young girl’s coming-of-age story and at the same time make chess a riveting spectator sport.

The nominees: Wylie Stateman, Sound Designer; Eric Hirsch, Co-Supervising Sound Editor; Gregg Swiatlowski, Co-Supervising Sound Editor; Eric Hoehn, Sound Editor; Leo Marcil, Sound Editor; Mary-Ellen Porto, Sound Editor; Patrick Cicero, Sound Editor; James David Redding III, Sound Editor; Tom Kramer, Music Editor; Rachel Chancey, Foley Artist.