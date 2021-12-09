The Sound of ‘Being The Ricardos’

In this exclusive panel, Renee Tondelli and Daniel Pemberton discuss how they used sound and music to evoke the 1950s for 'Being The Ricardos.'

Writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s behind-the-scenes drama, Being The Ricardos, follows a tumultuous production week of the classic 1950s sitcom, ‘I Love Lucy,’ as Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) face a series of personal and professional crises. In this exclusive panel, Renee Tondelli, supervising sound editor, and Daniel Pemberton, composer, discuss their approaches to evoking the era with sound and music.

Being The Ricardos will be released in select theaters on December 10, 2021 and available to stream on Prime Video on December 21, 2021.

Moderator: Tom Kenny, Mix

Panelists:

Daniel Pemberton, Composer

Renee Tondelli, Supervising Sound Editor