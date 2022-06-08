Auralex Unveils New Products

Anaheim, CA (June 8, 2022)—At the NAMM Show this year, Auralex Acoustics introduced several new products, including Synergy Panels, Fusion Panels, DIY Panels, EcoTech Panels and three new T’Fusor 3D Sound Diffusor finishes.

“Acoustics customers, more than ever before, are as discerning about the aesthetics of their spaces as they are the way they sound,” says Auralex Acoustics founder and president Eric Smith. “These products being previewed at The NAMM Show mark the next era for Auralex by presenting highly-effective acoustical materials in new forms that are forward-focused, visually-appealing and meet demands of the ever-changing marketplace. Auralex has long supported NAMM and The NAMM Show and their collective mission to grow the music industry and provide an unmatched stage for us to showcase our breakthroughs and innovations.”

Some of new products will be available as soon as July with the others shipping during the third quarter of this year, according to the company. The new panels and finishes were displayed at the show alongside a host of other acoustical offerings, including the Portable Vocal Booth (of which Auralex is the exclusive North American Distributor), ProPanel acoustic absorption panels, ProMAX V2 portable acoustic absorption panels, ProPOD and ProPOD Lite Acoustic Decouplers and much more.