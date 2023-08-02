Free Filtron Plug-In Debuts

Los Angeles, CA (August 2, 2023)—Polyverse Music has introduced its latest free plug-in, Filtron, a 12 dB state variable filter that can smoothly transition between lowpass, bandpass, and highpass.

Filtron is the second filter in the Polyverse Filter Trilogy, following Supermodal. The new plug-in is reportedly capable of self-oscillation with resonance levels that can reach up to 11. It also offers a fat-sounding internal saturation algorithm and a post overdrive with “hot” and “cold” modes as options.

Filtron’s parameters can be modulated via sidechain by CV generators such as Gatekeeper. Each channel in a stereo pair is treated as a separate modulation source and can be split to stereo. Filtron is also optimized for audio rate modulation. Filtron is available in VST2, VST3, AU, and AAX formats, making it compatible with a variety of host applications including Ableton Live, Logic, Pro Tools, Cubase, Reason, and Studio One. It can be used in 64-bit instances with Windows 7 and up, as well as Mac OS X 10.13 and up (intel and apple silicon).

Polyverse Music also has a summer sale on its website, discounting five plug-ins and two bundles; the sale runs through August 15, 2023.