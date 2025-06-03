Harrison’s LiveTrax 2 Optimized for More Live Desks

Nashville, TN (June 3, 2025)—Harrison Audio has announced the latest version of its live performance recording and virtual soundcheck software, LiveTrax 2, developed in collaboration with Allen & Heath and SSL Live sound engineers.

As a multitrack recording and virtual soundcheck software designed to capture live performances ranging from small, intimate events to large-scale concerts, LiveTrax 2 is said to focus on essential tools needed to record quickly and efficiently.

The software offers integration with both Allen & Heath and SSL Live consoles, while boasting several new and enhanced features such as an RTA analyzer, a phase correlation meter, input monitoring, expanded marker functionality and new master output controls. When paired with an Allen & Heath live console, LiveTrax 2 can create markers to recall specific mixer scenes, and users can jump to follow scenes during a virtual soundcheck, synchronize tracks names, and follow transport commands directly from the console.

The software’s integration with A&H and SSL live consoles also eliminates the unnecessary features of a fully featured DAW in a live sound environment. When used with an SSL Live console, for example, users can create markers when recalling console automation scenes, enabling transitions that follow scene changes during virtual soundchecks. Additionally, SSL Live console channel names can be transferred to LiveTrax 2, simplifying session management and aiding organization.